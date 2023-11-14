Home / Boxing Videos / Bam Rodriguez Flying For Sunny Edwards Unification 💨

Matchroom Boxing



Fully recovered from a broken jaw, Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez shows no ill effects smashing the pads with trainer Robert Garcia just over a month out from the monster unification bout with Sunny Edwards!

