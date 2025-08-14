Home / Boxing Videos / Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte Open Workout LIVE | Esports World Cup Fight Week 🏆💥

Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte Open Workout LIVE | Esports World Cup Fight Week 🏆💥

We’re back in Riyadh for another stacked card who will be showing off their skills in tonight’s Open Workout. Watch the whole card take to the ring including Nick Ball, Sam Goodman, Raymond Ford, Filip Hrgovic, David Adeleye & more as well as your main event fighters, Moses Itauma & former World Title challenger Dillian Whyte.

Watch the full card this Saturday, August 16th live on DAZN.

