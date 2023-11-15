Watch the first face off between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin ahead of their upcoming Heavyweight clash on December 23 in Saudi Arabia!
#DayOfReckonon #JoshuaWallin #RiyadhSeason
Watch the first face off between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin ahead of their upcoming Heavyweight clash on December 23 in Saudi Arabia!
#DayOfReckonon #JoshuaWallin #RiyadhSeason
Tags * Anthony face Joshua Matchroom Boxing OTTO Wallin
IBF World Cruiserweight Champ Jai Opetaia defends his title against unbeaten Ellis Zorro on Dec …