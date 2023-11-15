Bigger shock? Foreman v Moorer Ali v Foreman Tyson v Douglas Lewis v Rahman ?? I would have to say, in hindsight, Foreman knocking out Moorer was more... […]

Joe Cordina v Leigh Wood oe Cordina says British rival Leigh Wood is the "right dancing partner" for a sell-out stadium bout in either Cardiff, Nottingham or possibly both. ... […]

FUCK Frank Warren! Money hungry piece of shit. That fight with Francis and Tyson made boxing look weak. Should not have happened. As a matter of fact, I'm tired of... […]

The 1990 Holyfield could NOT have beaten the 1990 Tyson... Absolutely could not. Would have been a great fight, however. But I don't see Holyfield going past 8 rounds with that Tyson, even the Tyson that lost... […]

What will the historic card be on 23rd December? Frank Warren has insisted that a ‘historic’ night of boxing will still go ahead on 23 December, despite Tyson Fury’s fight with Oleksandr Usyk being... […]

Mohamed Ali vs George Foreman AI Enhanced video - Full fight - New YT channel Here is the video link: https://youtu.be/wqCSiKxB_DA If you have any other requests please let me know, and I will post the fights. Step into... […]

Shakur Stevenson v Edwin De Los Santos Shakur Stevenson will square off against Edwin De Los Santos on Thursday 16th November 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight will take... […]

Harlem Eubank v Timo Schwarzkopf Channel 5 Free boxing Harlem Eubank will take on Timo Schwarzkopf on Friday 10th November 2023 at Brighton Centre in Brighton. The fight will be contested over 10... […]

Adam Azim v Franck Petitjean Top cruiserweight contender Richard Riakporhe will look to continue his rise to top of the division on November 18, live on Sky Sports. Riakporhe... […]

Anthony Joshua with Louis Theroux Anthony Joshua still lives with his mum, is tired of living up to other people's expectation of him and once fought six men in a single fight. ... […]

New Cordina v Vasquez the thread Post in here for the fight. […]

Efe Ajagba v Joseph Goodall ESPN+ Decent card on espn+ tonight. Lots of talk of inactivity but one thing about top rank, they stay active for the most part. Third fight for Ajagba... […]

Kovalev talks about his fight vs Canelo (old news) https://www.boxingnews24.com/2019/11/sergey-kovalev-says-he-took-canelo-alvarez-fight-for-money-impossible-to-win/ *Sergey Kovalev Says He Took... […]

Fury Ducks Usyk again? After yesterday what will the excuses be? Fury says he’s the best Heavyweight ever with an old past it Wlad (no rematch) and Wilder on his resume.... […]