Erika Cruz is the new WBA Super Bantamweight World Champion – World Boxing Association

After ten rounds, Mexican Erika Cruz defeated Venezuelan Mayerlin Rivas by majority decision of the judges and won the World Boxing Association super bantamweight belt in Inglewood, United States.

These two Latin boxers put on an explosive boxing show for the audience inside the YouTube Theater.

Mayerlin Rivas was in the ring for the third time and she put in the ring all the technical skills she has developed over the years. Applying precision and power punches, the Maracaibo fighter tried to keep a clean fight. However, the Mexican warrior exerted a tireless pressure that despite leading her to fall into the excesses of headbutts also allowed her to connect with Rivas, especially in the middle of the fight until the end.

The center of the ring was taken by both in a good fight and the scorecards were: 95-95 / 98-92 and 97-93 giving as winner to Cruz who had already been champion of the pioneer body in the featherweight until February this year when she lost it in another great performance against Amanda Serrano in New York.

Now, Cruz managed to increase her record to 17 wins with 3 knockouts and only 2 losses.



