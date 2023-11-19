Home / Boxing Videos / Adam Azim & Shane McGuigan REACT to title winning FIGHT 🏆🥊

Adam Azim & Shane McGuigan REACT to title winning FIGHT 🏆🥊

Sky Sports Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

Adam Azim and Shane McGuigan spoke to Sky Sports backstage after Azim’s European Super Lightweight title win over Franck Petitjean.

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

"I'M TAKING TWO WORLD TITLES BACK TO SCOTLAND!" | Hannah Rankin Confident She'll Make History

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved