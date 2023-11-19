Home / Boxing Videos / Azim, Denny & Shalom reflect on EPIC Wolverhampton fight night 🐺🥊

Azim, Denny & Shalom reflect on EPIC Wolverhampton fight night 🐺🥊

Sky Sports Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

Adam Azim, Tyler Denny and Boxxer’s Ben Shalom reflect on an incredible night of boxing at the Halls in Wolverhampton. How do Denny and Azim feel about becoming European champions? Find out!

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

Jonathan Rodriguez STUNS Kal Yafai In First Round 😮

What a win for Jonathan Rodriguez over former World Champ Kal Yafai in LA! #shorts …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved