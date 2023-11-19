Arturo Popoca will face Carlos Mujica in Arizona  – World Boxing Association

Next Saturday, December 16, the undefeated American with Mexican origin, Arturo Popoca, will face the tough Venezuelan, Carlos Mujica.

The 8 round bantamweight bout will be the co-main event of the evening between Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Kevin Gonzalez. The fight will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona, United States.

The fighter born in Michoacan, Mexico, Arturo Popoca, has had a 2023 with a lot of activity in the ring. He began the year with a knockout victory over Mexican Edwyn Flores Quiriarte (7-2) in the second round.

Two months later, he won a unanimous decision over Mexican Alejandro Nicasio Garcia (5-1-1). He would return in June to extend his positive streak, beating Christian Patiño Álvarez (1-5). Then, in August he traveled to the United States to win by knockout against Jose Edgardo Garcia (13-6-3).

His last appearance so far was in his homeland, where he earned an eight-round unanimous decision win over Sebastian Tinoco Chavez (5-6-2). The 23-year-old Popoca (11-0-1 / 7 KO) owns a knockout percentage above 60% and in his last five wins, he has three of them before the fourth round.

The native of Portuguesa, Venezuela, Carlos Abrahan Mujica, will face his fifth fight of the year. He started 2023 with a third round knockout loss to Dariial Kuchmenov (7-0). In April, he returned to the victory path winning by unanimous decision against American George Navarro (8-3-1).

He returned to the ring in the middle of the year, where he won the Fedelatin bantamweight title, defeating Puerto Rican Emmanuel Rodriguez (14-2) by knockout. In his last appearance in August, he lost by unanimous decision to Ja Rico O Quinn (16-1-1).

The 27-year-old Mujica (8-3 / 2 KO) has a knockout percentage below 30%. Also, through his official Instagram account, Carlos commented: ¨My people we are back in DANZ and with the same vision, give it all for the victory, let’s go all out¨.



