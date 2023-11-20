Side By Side: Caoimhin Agyarko & Gary Cully Locked In For Dual Homecoming Fights





Long time friends and training partners Caoimhin Agyarko & Gary Cully are reunited in Liverpool training under the guidance of Joe McNally and Declan O’Rouke at the famous Routunda Gym ahead of their next outings on the respective Dublin (Nov 25) and Belfast (Dec 2) cards in consecutive weekends.

