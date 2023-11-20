Home / Boxing Videos / David Benavidez hands Davis his first TKO loss | #BenavidezAndrade

David Benavidez hands Davis his first TKO loss

It takes a lot to stop a fighter, especially one that’s never been stopped before, but that’s David Benavidez’s specialty. He takes whoever is in front of him and beats them into submission. That’s exactly what he did to Kyrone Davis.

David Benavidez continues his dominating rise to supremacy as he takes on Demetrius Andrade Saturday, November 25 on Showtime Boxing PPV.

