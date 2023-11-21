Two time World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua prepares for December 23’s fight with Otto Wallin with trainer Ben Davison…
#shorts #joshuawallin #boxing
Two time World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua prepares for December 23’s fight with Otto Wallin with trainer Ben Davison…
#shorts #joshuawallin #boxing
Tags * Anthony Ben Boxing Davison Eddie Hearn Interview Joshua Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Punches Sound
It’s Thanksgiving week, and we’re thankful that #BenavidezAndrade fight week is finally here! Buy NOW …