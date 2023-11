QuickJabs | Gael Cabrera vs Juan Centeno! 19y/o From Sonora, Mex. Feeling Himself In The Ring!





Gael Cabrera Having Some Fun In The Ring, Really Feeling His Boxing Skills, As He Secures Decision To Remain Undefeated on Mexican Independence Weekend!

Gael Cabrera vs Juan Centeno – Sept. 16th, 2023

Commerce Casino, Commerce, CA – #ZepedaGesta

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #gaelcabrera #cabrera #commerce #casino #goldenboy #dazn #sports #freefight #free #quickjabs #obregón #sonora #mexico

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl