10 Years On: Eddie Hearn Recalls Carl Froch Vs George Groves

A whole decade has passed since Carl Froch and George Groves famously fought at the Manchester Arena on November 23 2013. Promoter Eddie Hearn recalls the dramatic fight and the frantic build-up which turned out to be a turning point in the resurgence of British boxing.

