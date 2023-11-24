Home / Boxing Videos / David Benavidez Says He Wants Canelo Fight Before Moving Up In Weight

David Benavidez Says He Wants Canelo Fight Before Moving Up In Weight

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



David Benavidez reveals the two opponents he wants to fight at super middleweight before moving to light heavyweight.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

An Unrivalled Schedule 📲 DAZN

Some run to close 2023 including Cameron vs Taylor, Haney vs Prograis, Bam vs Sunny …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved