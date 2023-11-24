Home / Boxing Videos / Benavidez vs. Andrade OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN

Benavidez vs. Andrade OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN

Premier Boxing Champions 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Watch live as fighters on the PPV portion of David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade fight night weigh-in at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay ahead of their respective bouts on November 25, live on SHOWTIME PPV from Las Vegas. Open to the public!

Order #BenavidezAndrade on SHOWTIME PPV NOW: https://pbcham.ps/BenavidezAndradePPV-YT

Benavidez vs. Andrade will see undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Monstruo” Benavídez defend his Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title against unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade headlining a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, November 25 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will feature undefeated WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo against exciting contender Jose Benavidez Jr. in a 10-round non-title WBC special event in the co-main event. Plus, hard-hitting IBF 140-pound world champion Subriel Matias faces unbeaten mandatory challenger Shohjahon Ergashev and WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Hector Luis Garcia duels top-rated mandatory challenger Lamont Roach in the telecast opener.

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

An Unrivalled Schedule 📲 DAZN

Some run to close 2023 including Cameron vs Taylor, Haney vs Prograis, Bam vs Sunny …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved