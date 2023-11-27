Home / Boxing Videos / FACE OFF | Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis

FACE OFF | Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis

DAZN Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



Devin Haney and Regis Prograis sit down ahead of their huge world title clash. Watch them face off on December 9, live on DAZN PPV & DAZN.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#haneyprograis #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Before The Bell: Cameron vs Taylor 2 (Ft Barrett, Visioli, Cooney vs Gaynor, Brennan vs Morrissey)

We’re live from Dublin with four preliminary fights on the Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved