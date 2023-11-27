Home / Boxing News / Top Rank won the Kholmatov-Ford Purse bid  – World Boxing Association

Top Rank won the Kholmatov-Ford Purse bid  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 5 hours ago Boxing News

Top Rank won the promotional rights of the vacant featherweight world title fight between the Uzbekistan’s Otabek Kholmatov and the American Raymond Ford. 

The promoter offered an amount of US$ 317,500.00, while giving three possible options of date and place to make the fight. The first is February 16, in New York; the second is February 17, in Ryad; and the third is March 2, in New York. 

Matchroom Boxing also participated in the bidding, offering US$ 255,555.55 in the bidding that took place through Zoom this Monday morning. 

Kholmatov and Ford are the top two rated 126-pounders and will contest the world championship that was recently vacated due to former champion Leigh Wood’s move up in class.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Roach dethrones Garcia in Las Vegas  – World Boxing Association

Roach dethrones Garcia in Las Vegas  – World Boxing Association

Lamont Roach Jr. became the new World Boxing Association (WBA) super featherweight champion by defeating …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved