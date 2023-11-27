Top Rank won the Kholmatov-Ford Purse bid  – World Boxing Association

Top Rank won the promotional rights of the vacant featherweight world title fight between the Uzbekistan’s Otabek Kholmatov and the American Raymond Ford.

The promoter offered an amount of US$ 317,500.00, while giving three possible options of date and place to make the fight. The first is February 16, in New York; the second is February 17, in Ryad; and the third is March 2, in New York.

Matchroom Boxing also participated in the bidding, offering US$ 255,555.55 in the bidding that took place through Zoom this Monday morning.

Kholmatov and Ford are the top two rated 126-pounders and will contest the world championship that was recently vacated due to former champion Leigh Wood’s move up in class.



