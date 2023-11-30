Face Off Live: Tyrone McKenna Vs Lewis Crocker

Join us live from Belfast for a special edition of ‘Face Off: Live’ with Darren Barker and our chief supporting contest Tyrone McKenna Vs Lewis Crocker!
#Boxing #ConlanGill #McKennaCrocker
Join us live from Belfast for a special edition of ‘Face Off: Live’ with Darren Barker and our chief supporting contest Tyrone McKenna Vs Lewis Crocker!
#Boxing #ConlanGill #McKennaCrocker
Tags * Aqib Fiaz Boxing Campbell Hatton Catterall vs Linares Crocker Eddie Hearn face Jack Catterall Jack Turner Jorge Linares Khaleel Majid Lewis LIVE Matchroom Matchroom Boxing McKenna Paddy Lacey Reece Bellotti Shabaz Masoud TYRONE
Ryan Garcia talks about who played him and other fighters if a movie was made …