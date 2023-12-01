Home / Boxing Videos / RYAN GARCIA VS. OSCAR DUARTE WEIGH-IN

RYAN GARCIA VS. OSCAR DUARTE WEIGH-IN

International superstar “King” Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) and knockout artist Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) of Parral, Mexico will host a press conference on Wednesday, October 25 ahead of their 12-round, super lightweight collision. The fight will take place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, December 2 and is presented in association with Cancun Boxing. The event will be broadcasted worldwide on DAZN as part of your subscription.

