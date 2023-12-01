RYAN GARCIA VS. OSCAR DUARTE WEIGH-IN





International superstar “King” Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) and knockout artist Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) of Parral, Mexico will host a press conference on Wednesday, October 25 ahead of their 12-round, super lightweight collision. The fight will take place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, December 2 and is presented in association with Cancun Boxing. The event will be broadcasted worldwide on DAZN as part of your subscription.

Shop Golden Boy

https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #Dontblink

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:

https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Tweets by GoldenBoyBoxing

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy