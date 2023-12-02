Face Off Teaser 03 🍿 Jesse Bam Rodriguez Vs Sunny Edwards

It’s safe to say Bam Rodriguez was not impressed when he saw images of Sunny Edwards parading his belt around… Don’t miss the full episode of Face Off on Monday 4 December!
#shorts #rodriguezedwards #boxing
It’s safe to say Bam Rodriguez was not impressed when he saw images of Sunny Edwards parading his belt around… Don’t miss the full episode of Face Off on Monday 4 December!
#shorts #rodriguezedwards #boxing
Tags * Bam Boxing Eddie Hearn Edwards face Interview Jesse Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Rodríguez Sunny Teaser
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …