Full Fight: Gerard Hughes Vs Ruadhan Farrell (Conlan Vs Gill Undercard)

It’s declared a draw in the Super Bantamweight derby between Gerard Hughes and Ruadhan Farrell in Belfast! on the undercard of Michael Conlan vs Jordan Gill on Saturday 2 December 2023. Watch the full fight.

