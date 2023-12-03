Full Fight: Leli Buttigieg Vs Mario Oliveria (Conlan Vs Gill Undercard)

It’s an impressive pro debut for Leli Buttigieg who beats Mario Oliveria in the very first round in Belfast on the Conlan vs Gill undercard on Saturday 2 December 2023. Watch the full fight back.
#Boxing #LeliButtigieg #ConlanGill
