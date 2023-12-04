Home / Boxing Videos / Who's The Favourite? Haney vs. Prograis | Four Corners

Barry Jones and Darren Barker join Ade Oladipo to preview the December 9 fight between Devin Haney and Regis Prograis, availabl around the world on DAZN PPV and DAZN.com.

