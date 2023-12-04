“KING” RYAN GARCIA TAKES HOME WBA GOLD BELT AFTER KNOCKOUT VICTORY OF OSCAR DUARTE
NIGHT OF KNOCKOUTS WITH ALL DAZN UNDERCARD FIGHTERS TAKING HOME TITLE BELTS LIVE ON DAZN FROM TOYOTA CENTER
Click HERE for Photos Click HERE for ScorecardsMandatory Credit: Golden Boy Promotions
HOUSTON, TEXAS (December 2, 2023): With a dynamite, knockout performance, international superstar “King” Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) proved that he is back and is championship ready after an eight-round stoppage of the resilient Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (26-2-1, 21 KOs) of Parral, Chihuahua. Garcia took home the WBA Gold Title in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 people as the main event, which was presented in association with Cancun Boxing, that took place at Toyota Center and was broadcast worldwide on DAZN. “I want to become a world champion. I want Rollies next,” said Ryan Garcia after his win. “Everyone kept asking me why Oscar Duarte – he was so tough! I thought I would get him out in the second or third, but he was like a rock. I felt like me and Derrick have a lot to build on after this fight.”
In a spectacular co-main event, it only took WBA Lightweight International Champion Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (16-0, 12 KOs) 1:51 in the first round to successfully defend his title against Tijuana, Mexico’s Ricardo “Explosivo” Torres (17-8-3, 12 KOs) in a fight presented in association with Davies Entertainment. Scheduled for 10-rounds, Austin’s Schofield sent Torres to the mat three times in a row, the referee stopping the fight after the third time he was knocked down.
Shane Mosley Jr. (21-5, 12 KOs) became the new WBA Continental Americas Middleweight Titleholder with a TKO victory against San Bernardino’s Joshua Conley (17-6-1, 11 KOs) in a fight scheduled for 10-rounds. Mosley Jr. took his time, ultimately forcing Conley to retire in his corner at the beginning of the seventh round.
Opening the DAZN card in front of his hometown, Houston crowd, knockout prospect Darius Fulghum (9-0, 9 KOs) became the new WBA Continental USA Super Middleweight Titleholder with a second-round TKO victory at 0:56 against Pachino “Chino” Hill (8-5-1, 6 KOs) of Davenport, Iowa in a fight that was scheduled for eight-rounds. One of the busiest prospects in boxing, this was Fulghum’s sixth fight this year.
On the conclusion of the preliminary card Waianae, Hawaii’s Asa “Ace” Stevens (6-0, 2 KOs) maintained his clean prospect sheet in a four-round super bantamweight fight against Dominque Griffin (5-6-2, 2 KOs) of Irving, Texas. All three judges scored the fight 40-36. Former Mexican Olympian and bantamweight prospect Gael “El Terror” Cabrera (3-0, 2 KO) of Sonora, Mexico, finished business early with a first round TKO of Las Vegas, Nevada’s Alejandro Dominguez (2-1, 1 KO). Scheduled for four-rounds, the fight only made it to 2:16. Stablemate and brother to the main event star, the undefeated Sean Garcia (6-0, 2 KOs) of Victorville, California kept his clean record intact in a four-round super lightweight fight against Joseph Johnson (3-2-1, 0 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas. The judges scored the bout unanimously for Garcia with scores of 40-34, 40-34 and 39-35. Opening the explosive fight night with a four-round welterweight fight, Cape Coral, Florida’s Danilo Diez (1-0) went the distance in his professional debut against Jose Valenzuela of Puebla, Mexico (2-11, 1 KO). Diez took home his first victory with a unanimous decision victory, with all three scores 40-36.
