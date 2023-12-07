Quick Jabs | Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares Best Moments! Haney Outboxes Slower But Powerful Linares!





WBC Lightweight Champion, Devin Haney, Survives Late Scare Over Venezuelan 3-Division Former World Chamion, Jorge Linares!

Haney is back in the ring Saturday Dec. 9th, 2023, vs Super Lightweight Champion, Regis Prograis!

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares

May 29th, 2021 – Micelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV #HaneyLinares

