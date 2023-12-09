Home / Boxing Videos / Has Regis Prograis Been Disrespected In Haney Fight Promotion? Fight Night Preview

Has Regis Prograis Been Disrespected In Haney Fight Promotion? Fight Night Preview

DAZN Boxing



Akin Reyes and Barak Bess join Justin Shackil to look ahead to fight night in San Francisco as Devin Haney moves up to 140lb to challenge Regis Prograis for his WBC light welterweight title.

Watch #HaneyPrograis live on DAZN PPV in the USA & Canada and on DAZN.com globally.

