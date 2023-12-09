Has Regis Prograis Been Disrespected In Haney Fight Promotion? Fight Night Preview

Akin Reyes and Barak Bess join Justin Shackil to look ahead to fight night in San Francisco as Devin Haney moves up to 140lb to challenge Regis Prograis for his WBC light welterweight title.
