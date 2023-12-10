Home / Boxing Videos / Amari Jones vs Quilisto Madera: Full Fight (Haney Vs Prograis Undercard)

Amari Jones vs Quilisto Madera: Full Fight (Haney Vs Prograis Undercard)

Devin Haney Promotions prospect Amari Jones gets the W over former sparring Quilisto Madera with a 5th round stoppage on the Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis undercard in San Francisco on Saturday 9 December 2023.

