Amari Jones vs Quilisto Madera: Full Fight (Haney Vs Prograis Undercard)

Devin Haney Promotions prospect Amari Jones gets the W over former sparring Quilisto Madera with a 5th round stoppage on the Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis undercard in San Francisco on Saturday 9 December 2023.
#AmariJones #HaneyPrograis #Boxing
Devin Haney Promotions prospect Amari Jones gets the W over former sparring Quilisto Madera with a 5th round stoppage on the Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis undercard in San Francisco on Saturday 9 December 2023.
#AmariJones #HaneyPrograis #Boxing
Tags * Amari Fight FULL Haney Jones Madera Matchroom Boxing Prograis Quilisto undercard
Promoter Eddie Hearn runs over Devin Haney’s impressive victory over Regis Prograis and gives his …