"That Was Not Easy-Peasy!" – Beatriz Ferreira Gets Big Birthday Win 🎂





Beatriz Ferreira tries her hand at some English following her impressive win over Destiny Jones on the Haney vs Prograis undercard. The Beast received a warm Birthday welcome back to the dressing room in the immediate aftermath of victory.

