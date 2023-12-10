Make The Days Count: Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez Vs Sunny Edwards





It’s almost time to unify! Follow two Champions Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards in their quest to become the Flyweight number one. The two unbeaten stars collide on Saturday 16 December in Arizona live on DAZN.t’s been a rigorous training camp for both men as they strive to Make The Days Count.

#RodriguezEdwards #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.