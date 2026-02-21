Full Fight | Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. | Fight of the year candidate!

Duarte won the head-to-head contest by majority decision in a close, action-packed fight. Sims Jr. fought well, but Duarte’s pressure and activity proved just enough to secure the victory on the judges’ scorecards.
Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. | August 2, 2025 | Credit Union 1 Arena – Chicago, Illinois
#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2026 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #goldenboyfightnight #fullfight #oscarduarte #mexciovsusa
Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl