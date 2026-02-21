Full Fight | Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. | Fight of the year candidate!





Duarte won the head-to-head contest by majority decision in a close, action-packed fight. Sims Jr. fought well, but Duarte’s pressure and activity proved just enough to secure the victory on the judges’ scorecards.

Oscar Duarte vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. | August 2, 2025 | Credit Union 1 Arena – Chicago, Illinois

