WOOD-WARRINGTON II OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN RESULTS AND FIGHT NIGHT RUNNING ORDER CONFIRMED FOR SOLD-OUT REMATCH IN NOTTINGHAM

Fight fans were treated to a glimpse of the special atmosphere that awaits on Saturday night with Nottingham’s Albert Hall rocking at tonight’s Weigh-In between arch-rivals Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington.

The former World Champions face each other in long-awaited rematch this weekend – live worldwide on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN – as part of a brilliant card featuring the British & Commonwealth Super Welterweight Title clash between Ishamel Davis and Bilal Fawaz, Sandy Ryan fighting Karla Ramos Zamora for the WBC World Super Lightweight Championship, plus the return of popular Heavyweight Dave Allen, young superstars Leo Atang and Tiah-Mai Ayton, along with former MMA icon Molly ‘Meatball’ McCann.

The hometown hero Wood was soaking up the love from his fervent support this evening – vowing to deliver a repeat performance of his October 2023 victory.

“I’ll be doing it quicker [this time]. That’s the main and important thing,” said Wood.

“I’ve got to win – and I’ve got to win quicker. If he [Josh] comes out quick and comes for me, it is going to end very, very quick. I promise you that.

“Thank you to everyone who has come down for this. I will see you all tomorrow night. It’s going to be electric and these fans are all going to be part of the win.”

But Leeds’ revved up Warrington revealed he is ready to silence the boo boys at the 8,000-sold out Motorpoint Arena and “roll back the years” to avenge his previous loss to Wood.

“I’m right up for this one,” said Warrington, speaking to DAZN’s lead Boxing commentator, Adam Smith.

“The determination, the focus. It’s all there. I have rolled back the years for this one.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but you’ll see on Saturday night. Whatever he [Leigh Wood] is going to bring, I’ve got a plan for it. There’s a lot up the sleeves of Josh Warrington this time, that is for sure.

“Leigh Wood has had a brilliant career, but The Leeds Warrior is here and will be walking away with a victory. Revenge is sweet. For the travelling fans coming down, Saturday night is going to be absolutely epic.”