Beatriz Ferreira vs Destiny Jones: Full Fight (Haney Vs Prograis Undercard) Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos The Beast from Brazil Beatriz Ferreira makes it four wins from four on her 31st Birthday, dropping Destiny Jones en route to a stoppage on the Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis undercard in San Francisco on Saturday 9 December 2023.