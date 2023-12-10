Home / Boxing Videos / Beatriz Ferreira vs Destiny Jones: Full Fight (Haney Vs Prograis Undercard)

Beatriz Ferreira vs Destiny Jones: Full Fight (Haney Vs Prograis Undercard)

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



The Beast from Brazil Beatriz Ferreira makes it four wins from four on her 31st Birthday, dropping Destiny Jones en route to a stoppage on the Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis undercard in San Francisco on Saturday 9 December 2023.

#BeatrizFerreira #HaneyPrograis #Boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Fight Day 5K: Eddie Hearn Vs Frank Smith In San Francisco

The Fight Day 5k race for Haney vs Prograis was officially on when our partners …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved