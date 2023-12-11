Home / Boxing Videos / Upset Secured | Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida Fight Highlights

Upset Secured | Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida Fight Highlights

DAZN Boxing 7 mins ago Boxing Videos



December 9, 2023 — Fight highlights of Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida from San Francisco, California. @AutoZone

