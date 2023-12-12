KO | Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Antonio Orozco! Knockout Artist Vergil Ortiz Puts On A Show For Home Crowd!





The First Opportunity Vergil Ortiz Got To Put On A Show For His Home Town, Grand Praire, TX, And He Took Advantage Of The Opportunity! Ortiz Gave The Fans The Performance They Were Looking For With A Tough Opponent In Antonio Orozco!

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Antonio Orozco

Aug. 10th, 2019 – Verizon Theatre, Grand Praire, TX – #OrtizOrozco

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #vergil #vergilortiz #ortiz #texas #dallas #usa #watchondazn #ko #knockoutcity #knockout #highlights #highlight #knockoutartist

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl