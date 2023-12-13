Home / Boxing Videos / What Bill Haney Said To Regis Prograis' Son After Fight ❤️

What Bill Haney Said To Regis Prograis' Son After Fight ❤️

Watch the exchange between Bill Haney and Regis Prograis’ Son Ray after Devin’s win on Saturday 8 December 2023. A genuine, heartfelt moment. Watch the full episode of our Behind The Scenes from Haney vs Prograis!

