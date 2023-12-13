Fight Week, Ep4: Devin Haney Vs Regis Prograis – Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)





There’s plenty of unseen footage and unique angles from Devin Haney’s victory over Regis Prograis on Saturday 9 December at Chase Center in San Francisco with this Behind The Scenes special episode. Watch as we show you backstage access and ringside exclusives featuring Liam Paro’s monster KO over Montana Love, Ebanie Bridges’ shock defeat to Yoshida plus Andy Cruz’s dazzling display and more!

