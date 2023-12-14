TBT | Manuel Flores vs Walter Santibanes! Bad Night For Gucci Manny or is Santibanes the Real Deal?

A Learning Experience For Young Super Bantamweight Prospect, Manny Flores. It wasn’t Flores’ Night And Santibanes Was Able To Capitalize On That.
Santibanes Is Back In The Ring Thursday Dec 14th, 2023. vs Another Of The Coachella Valley’s Top Prospect, Jose ‘Tito’ Sanchez.
Golden Boy Fight Night is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions. The event is available worldwide on the Golden Boy Boxing Youtube Page and to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.
Tickets for Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Sanchez vs. Santibañes are on sale and are priced at $65, $55, $45, and $35 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at FantasySpringsResort.com, Box Office or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.
Manny Flores vs Walter Santibanes
June. 8th, 2023 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA – #FloresSantibanes
