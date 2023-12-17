"Bam Rodriguez Is A P4P Great & Sunny Edwards Has The Heart Of A Lion!" – Eddie Hearn





Promoter Eddie Hearn reviews an epic night in Glendale, Arizona after Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez added Sunny Edwards’ IBF World Title to his WBO Flyweight crown plus a night of drama including Murodjon Akhmadaliev’s comeback win, Peter McGrail’s shock KO defeat, Galal Yafai edging towards World honours, Junaid Bostan’s thriller and more!

