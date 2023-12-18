Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder & opponents arrive ahead of future collision course💥 Day Of Reckoning





The fighters have arrived in Riyadh ahead of the Day Of Reckoning. AJ, Wilder, Parker, Wallin, Miller and more have landed and the trash talking has already begun.

