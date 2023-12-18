Home / Boxing Videos / Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder & opponents arrive ahead of future collision course💥 Day Of Reckoning

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



The fighters have arrived in Riyadh ahead of the Day Of Reckoning. AJ, Wilder, Parker, Wallin, Miller and more have landed and the trash talking has already begun.

