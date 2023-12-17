UNSEEN FOOTAGE! Daniel Dubois' CONTROVERSIAL moment against Oleksandr Usyk





When Oleksandr Usyk & Daniel Dubois fought, there was one hugely controversial moment… Here is an angle that has never previously been seen.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact