"It's frustrating" – Cruiserweight king Jai Opetaia reacts to vacating IBF World Title in Riyadh





Jai Opetaia reacts to being forced to vacate his IBF World Cruiserweight Title on the ground in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 28-year-old will now just defend his Ring Magazine Title against Britain’s Ellis Zorro on the monster #DayOfReckoning card, available to watch worldwide on DAZN PPV this Saturday.

#OpetaiaZorro #JoshuaWallin #RiyadhSeason

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.