💪 WEIGH IN & FINAL FACE OFF 👀 Anthony Joshua Vs Otto Wallin

Here we go! Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin are ready for Saturday’s main event in Riyadh… Watch as both fighters hit the scales and go head to head for the final time. Who you got?
#shorts #joshuawallin #dayofreckoning
Here we go! Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin are ready for Saturday’s main event in Riyadh… Watch as both fighters hit the scales and go head to head for the final time. Who you got?
#shorts #joshuawallin #dayofreckoning
Tags * amp Anthony Boxing Eddie Hearn face final Interview Joshua Matchroom Matchroom Boxing OTTO Wallin WEIGH
Saturday’s chief supporting contest sees Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker do battle in Riyadh, Saudi …