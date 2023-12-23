Home / Boxing Videos / 💪 WEIGH IN & FINAL FACE OFF 👀 Anthony Joshua Vs Otto Wallin

Here we go! Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin are ready for Saturday’s main event in Riyadh… Watch as both fighters hit the scales and go head to head for the final time. Who you got?

#shorts #joshuawallin #dayofreckoning

