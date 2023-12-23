Home / Boxing Videos / "I'll Knock Them All Out!" – Jai Opetaia Bombs Out Zorro In 1 Round! 💥

"I'll Knock Them All Out!" – Jai Opetaia Bombs Out Zorro In 1 Round! 💥

Boxing Videos



Jai Opetaia and Eddie Hearn reacts to the sensational first round demolition job over Ellis Zorro in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and sends a knockout warning to the rest of the Cruiserweight division!

