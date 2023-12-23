"I'll Knock Them All Out!" – Jai Opetaia Bombs Out Zorro In 1 Round! 💥

Jai Opetaia and Eddie Hearn reacts to the sensational first round demolition job over Ellis Zorro in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and sends a knockout warning to the rest of the Cruiserweight division!
#OpetaiaZorro #Boxing #DayOfReckoning
Jai Opetaia and Eddie Hearn reacts to the sensational first round demolition job over Ellis Zorro in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and sends a knockout warning to the rest of the Cruiserweight division!
#OpetaiaZorro #Boxing #DayOfReckoning
Tags * Bombs Jai Knock Matchroom Boxing Opetaia Outquot quotI39ll ZORRO
Who would have thought it! Watch the first ever joint interview with Eddie Hearn and …