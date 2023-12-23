UNSEEN ANGLE! Deontay Wilder & Joseph Parker weigh-in & face off 💥





On the scales the pair saw each other for the final time before their highly anticipated dust-up in Riyadh.

You can watch Day Of Reckoning live on TNT Sports Box Office in the UK & Ireland and on DAZN worldwide.

#JoshuaWallin #WilderParker #Boxing #Riyadhseason

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact