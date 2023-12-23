The main event in Riyadh is fast approaching as Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin do battle in a must win Heavyweight clash for both men!
#JoshuaWallin #Shorts #DayOfReckoning
The main event in Riyadh is fast approaching as Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin do battle in a must win Heavyweight clash for both men!
#JoshuaWallin #Shorts #DayOfReckoning
Tags * Anthony Boxing Eddie Hearn Fight hands Interview Joshua Matchroom Matchroom Boxing OTTO Wallin Wraps
December 23, 2023 — Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller fight highlights from the Day of …