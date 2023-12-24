Anthony Joshua Post-Fight Press Conference After Otto Wallin Fight





Listen as Anthony Joshua reviews his 5th round beatdown of Otto Wallin alongside trainer Ben Davison, Manager Freddie Cunningham and Promoter Eddie Hearn. The quartet discuss AJ’s next move, predictions for the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Undisputed fight and much more.

#JoshuaWallin #Boxing #DayOfReckoning

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.