Morrell vs Agbeko HIGHLIGHTS: December 16, 2023 | PBC on Showtime





Unbeaten WBA Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell Jr. delivered another sensational moment for fans in his adopted hometown as he blasted out Sena Agbeko in round two in the final SHOWTIME® main event Saturday night from The Armory in Minneapolis and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

“Thank you to my fans for coming to the fight,” said Morrell. “I’m teaching everyone who is number one. I’m ready. I tell everybody, my team, my family…I’m looking forward to next year. For now, I feel happy. Right now, I’m going to go to my house for Christmas and focus on next year.”

Originally from Cuba, Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) made Minneapolis his home upon arriving stateside to begin his pro career in 2019 and has since delivered six knockouts for fans at The Armory. In front of a sold out crowd, the largest for a boxing event at The Armory, Morrell made quick work of the upset minded Agbeko (28-3, 22 KOs) with the fight ending 1:43 into the second round.

Morrell first hurt Agbeko with a crisp uppercut that forced Agbeko to retreat to the ropes in hope of survival. Sensing his moment, Morrell pounced and hurt Agbeko again, this time with a straight left. After a series of powerful hooks, Mark Nelson was forced to jump in and end the bout. Morrell connected on a staggering 68% of power shots in the decisive round, according to CompuBox.

“Everybody came out for my fight and it’s still very exciting,” said Morrell. “This is the first time my dad and my mom came to watch me fight, so it’s really special to have them here. It’s my night. It’s my time. It’s my year, and I’m looking forward to a good 2024.”

After the fight, Morrell repeated his long held desire for a showdown against fellow unbeaten super middleweight power puncher David Benavidez.

“In 2024, I want to fight Benavidez,” said Morrell. “One-hundred percent.”

