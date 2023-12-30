Home / Boxing Videos / EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE! Anthony Joshua's beatdown of Otto Wallin from unseen angle 🔥🍿

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE! Anthony Joshua's beatdown of Otto Wallin from unseen angle 🔥🍿

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



A confident Anthony Joshua beat Otto Wallin in a one sided affair that ended with Otto Wallin being waved off. Here is our exclusive ringside camera angle of the full fight.

