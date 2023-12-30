Home / Boxing Videos / BIGGEST UPSETS OF 2023 🤯 | DAZN's Top 10 Upsets

BIGGEST UPSETS OF 2023 🤯 | DAZN's Top 10 Upsets

DAZN Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



DAZN breaks down the 10 biggest upsets of the year, including Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker, Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan, Jose Felix vs Gary Cully, Julissa Alejandra Guzman vs Ramla Ali, Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor & more!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Fight Night: Day Of Reckoning – Joshua Vs Wallin, Wilder Vs Parker & More

What a sensational night of boxing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday 23 December 2023. …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved