KO | Johnny Canas vs Hugo Sotelo! Sugarcane Cashes In First KO As A Professional!

KO | Johnny Canas vs Hugo Sotelo! Sugarcane Cashes In First KO As A Professional!

Golden Boy Boxing



Johnny ‘Sugarcane’ Canas with a DEVASTATING Body Shot To End The Fight In The 1st RD!

Johnny Canas vs Hugo Sotelo Vega
July 15th, 2023 – Mexico City, Mex. – #PicassoNgebinyana

