Viviana Ruiz Corredor defended the belt of Oceania  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association of Oceania flyweight champion Viviana Ruiz Corredor defeated Thailand’s Phannuluk Kongsang on the scorecards after ten rounds on December 28.

Honoring her determination and a clear frontal style to take the fights to the exchanges, Ruiz Corredor successfully defended the title she won last April 21, 2023 in the country that adopted her as one of its own; Australia. On that occasion, she defeated Khwunchit Khunya of Thailand by technical knockout in the third round.

The 40-year-old champion, born in Bogota, Colombia and based in Australia, started boxing at the age of 27 and although nobody believed in her at the beginning and some doors were closed to her because of her age, she completed a total of 60 fights as an amateur, reaching international elite competitions.

She turned professional on April 21, 2021 and since then she has not stopped on the way to the dream that made her leave her job and profession to be one hundred percent involved in the gym where she was charmed by boxing.

With this victory that the judges saw in a split decision (98-92/97-93/94-96) in her favor, Viviana added 8 wins with 4 knockouts and only 1 loss.



